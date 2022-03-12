 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland

This evening in Sioux City: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 27F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Sioux City people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

