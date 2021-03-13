Mar. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low near 40F. Winds E at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Sioux City area Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 45 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 95% chance of precipitation. Very windy conditions are expected Sunday in Sioux City, with winds reaching 26 miles per hour, coming from the east. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.