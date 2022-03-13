 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland

Sioux City's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 32F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Sioux City folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.

