Mar. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Watching a potential winter storm. Rain and wind early...then a period of snow late. Low 32F. Winds E at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. It will be a cold day in Sioux City Monday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 38 degrees. 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 47% chance of rain. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 16 mph. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

