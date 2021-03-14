Mar. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Watching a potential winter storm. Rain and wind early...then a period of snow late. Low 32F. Winds E at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. It will be a cold day in Sioux City Monday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 38 degrees. 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 47% chance of rain. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 16 mph. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.