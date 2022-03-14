Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: A few clouds. Low 23F. NNE winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Folks in the Sioux City area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
