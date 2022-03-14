 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mar. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland

Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: A few clouds. Low 23F. NNE winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Folks in the Sioux City area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch now: Tracking Iowa's next winter storm

Watch now: Tracking Iowa's next winter storm

Snow will return to western Iowa later today and push east through the day on Thursday and into Friday. Check out the latest timing and expected snow amounts in our updated forecast video.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News