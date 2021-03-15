 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

Mar. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Overcast. Low 27F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Sioux City Tuesday. It should reach a cold 43 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 34% chance of rain. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 7 mph. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News