Mar. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Overcast. Low 27F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Sioux City Tuesday. It should reach a cold 43 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 34% chance of rain. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 7 mph. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.