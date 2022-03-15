Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: A mostly clear sky. Low 38F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Sioux City area. It should reach a mild 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
