This evening in Sioux City: Overcast. Low near 35F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
