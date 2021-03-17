Mar. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Cloudy. Low 29F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Sioux City folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 15 mph. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.