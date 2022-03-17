For the drive home in Sioux City: Cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Sioux City area. It looks to reach a chilly 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
