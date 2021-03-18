Mar. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Sioux City folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a moderately high UV index expected Friday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 15 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.