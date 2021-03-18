Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Sioux City folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a moderately high UV index expected Friday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 15 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Mar. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sioux City residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a chilly 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees t…
The first severe weather event of the season in Texas brought tornadoes and hail to the panhandle region over the weekend.
This evening in Sioux City: A few clouds from time to time. Low 31F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Sioux City area. It looks to reach a chilly 58 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunsh…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Sioux City Tuesday. It should reach a cold 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Sioux City folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 54 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine toda…
Sioux City folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
Sioux City folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
For the drive home in Sioux City: Cloudy with showers. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 31F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of …
This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Cloudy. Low 29F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Sioux City folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It lo…