Mar. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Clear. Low 34F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Sioux City area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 60 degrees. 44 degrees is tomorrow's low. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with forecast models showing 25 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

