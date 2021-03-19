This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Clear. Low 34F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Sioux City area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 60 degrees. 44 degrees is tomorrow's low. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with forecast models showing 25 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sioux City residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a chilly 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees t…
The first severe weather event of the season in Texas brought tornadoes and hail to the panhandle region over the weekend.
Sioux City folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Sioux City Tuesday. It should reach a cold 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
This evening in Sioux City: A few clouds from time to time. Low 31F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Sioux City area. It looks to reach a chilly 58 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunsh…
Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Sioux City folks should see highs in the 50's tomo…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Sioux City area. It looks to reach a crisp 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees t…
For the drive home in Sioux City: Cloudy with showers. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 31F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Sioux City today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 37 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Do…