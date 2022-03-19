 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland

Sioux City's evening forecast: Mostly clear. Low 33F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Sioux City area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 23 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Fire Weather Watch from SUN 12:00 PM CDT until SUN 9:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.

