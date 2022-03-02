Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 24F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Sioux City residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 41 degrees. 26 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel even colder at 24. A 9-degree low is forecasted…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Sioux City today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 45 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
Sioux City people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Folks in the Sioux City area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Sioux City folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
Data from the National Interagency Fire Center and other groups show how the spread of wildfires has worsened in recent years. Take a look.
Astronomical spring (based on Earth's rotation around the sun) is on the vernal or spring equinox. But for meteorologists, spring starts March 1.
This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Partly cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Sioux City area will see highs in …
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 14 though it will feel even colder at 13. We'll see a low temperature …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Sioux City today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 38 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tem…