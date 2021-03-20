Mar. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

For the drive home in Sioux City: Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low 44F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from the south. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.