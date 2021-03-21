Mar. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of an afternoon shower. Low 36F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Sioux City folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 50 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 98% chance of rain. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.