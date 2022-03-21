Sioux City's evening forecast: Periods of rain. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Sioux City residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a brisk 45 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 93% chance of precipitation. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 25 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
Related to this story
Most Popular
Not a good way to end the work week for the eastern half of the state. Cold, windy, and a rain/snow mix. See where snow is most likely and what's in store for the weekend in our updated forecast video.
Temps will reach the low 70s across a large portion of Iowa and western Illinois today, but a cold front will cool us back down in the days ahead. See how cold it will get in our latest forecast video.
Temperatures will not be as pleasant as Wednesday, but it will still be too warm for anything but rain today. That changes on Friday. See who has the best chance of seeing snow in our updated forecast.
While eastern Iowa will see dry weather & slightly warmer temps today, temps will already be falling in the western part of the state & rain will be moving in. Track the changes in our updated video.
With much of the U.S. in drought, wouldn't it be nice if we could make it rain or snow? Well, some are doing just that, sort of. It's called cloud seeding.
Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: Mostly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Highs in the 50's a…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
Folks in the Sioux City area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
It will be a warm day in Sioux City. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degree…