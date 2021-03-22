Mar. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

Sioux City's evening forecast: Rain. Low 44F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Sioux City folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 50 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 99% chance of precipitation. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from northeast. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.