This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Cloudy and windy. Low around 30F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Sioux City residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a nippy 41 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Very windy conditions are expected Wednesday in Sioux City, with forecast models showing 26 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
Related to this story
Most Popular
Not a good way to end the work week for the eastern half of the state. Cold, windy, and a rain/snow mix. See where snow is most likely and what's in store for the weekend in our updated forecast video.
Both thunderstorms and snow are expected across Iowa today! The rain and snow will be slow to exit the state as well. Here's all the weather info you need for today through Thursday.
Temps will reach the low 70s across a large portion of Iowa and western Illinois today, but a cold front will cool us back down in the days ahead. See how cold it will get in our latest forecast video.
Temperatures will not be as pleasant as Wednesday, but it will still be too warm for anything but rain today. That changes on Friday. See who has the best chance of seeing snow in our updated forecast.
While eastern Iowa will see dry weather & slightly warmer temps today, temps will already be falling in the western part of the state & rain will be moving in. Track the changes in our updated video.
With much of the U.S. in drought, wouldn't it be nice if we could make it rain or snow? Well, some are doing just that, sort of. It's called cloud seeding.
Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: Mostly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Highs in the 50's a…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Folks in the Sioux City area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…