Mar. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: Occasional rain. Becoming windy. Low 37F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible. Temperatures in Sioux City will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 67% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 21 mph.