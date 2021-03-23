Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: Occasional rain. Becoming windy. Low 37F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible. Temperatures in Sioux City will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 67% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 21 mph. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Clear. Low 34F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Sioux…
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Sioux City area. It looks to reach a crisp 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees t…
Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Sioux City folks should see highs in the 50's tomo…
Sioux City people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
With powerful winds, hail, rain and possible tornadoes moving into the Carolinas on Thursday, a drone captured this aerial view of potentially dangerous storm clouds rolling through the area.
This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Cloudy. Low 29F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Sioux City folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It lo…
Sioux City folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Sioux City area. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 d…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 de…