This evening in Sioux City: Clear skies. Gusty winds early. Low 23F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Temperatures in Sioux City will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 47 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
