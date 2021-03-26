Mar. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

This evening in Sioux City: Cloudy with showers. Low near 40F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 55 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. There is a medium-high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.