This evening in Sioux City: Cloudy with showers. Low near 40F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 55 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. There is a medium-high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
