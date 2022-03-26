This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Overcast. Low 22F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Sioux City residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Mar. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
