Mar. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

This evening in Sioux City: Mostly clear skies. Low 29F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Folks in the Sioux City area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 63 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. There is a moderately high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.