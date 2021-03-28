Mar. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Sioux City folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Monday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from the south. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.