This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Sioux City folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Monday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from the south. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Sioux City Wednesday. It looks to reach a cool 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
Sioux City's evening forecast: Mainly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Sioux City are…
Sioux City folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 50 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. Plan on a …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. Expect periods of sun…
Sioux City's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Sioux City temperatures will reach the…
Sioux City's evening forecast: Rain. Low 44F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Sioux City folks s…
Sioux City folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 de…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Sioux City area. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 d…
Sioux City folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 53 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms…
This evening in Sioux City: Mostly clear skies. Low 29F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Folks in the Sioux City area will see highs in the 60s tomo…