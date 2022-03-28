This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Sioux City folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 56 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
