For the drive home in Sioux City: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 34F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Sioux City residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 46 degrees. 22 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland
