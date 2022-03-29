This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Thunderstorms likely, especially in the evening...and becoming windy. Low 34F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Sioux City tomorrow. It should reach a cold 39 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Wednesday, there is a 51% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
Related to this story
Most Popular
Pretty quiet during the day today, but storms look likely tonight in central and western Iowa. Damaging wind gusts and hail cannot be ruled out. Here's everything you need to know.
Winds will be gusting 50 to 55 mph across the state today and could cause isolated power outages. See how long the strong winds will stick around and what temperatures are expected for the weekend.
Watch now: Dry across Iowa today, but the chance for showers and a few severe storms returns Tuesday
While we'll be warming a little Monday and Tuesday across Iowa, another cold front will begin to push into the state Tuesday evening. See when showers and storms are most likely for our area.
The gloomy weather continues. Snow will be limited to the western half of the state today, but will make a move to the east Thursday. Find out when it will all finally end in our updated forecast.
Dry in the western part of the state, but rain and snow will linger for the eastern half. Not much wind today, but that will change in a big way for Friday. Here's all the weather info you need.
Hail is a possibility amid strong and severe thunderstorms, putting a lot of valuables in danger. So what can you do about it?
Cool temperatures will blanket the Sioux City area Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempera…
Sioux City's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 34F. WNW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Sioux City folks should see…
This evening in Sioux City: Clear skies. Gusty winds early. Low 23F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Temperatures in Si…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Sioux City area. It should reach a cool 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degre…