For the drive home in Sioux City: Mostly clear skies. Low 31F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Sioux City temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southeast. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in Sioux City will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees …
Sioux City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 35 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. Tod…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Sioux City today. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degr…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Sioux City area Friday. It should reach a crisp 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees today…
Sioux City's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It will be …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Sioux City today. It should reach a bitter 39 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. It should be…
Sioux City's evening forecast: Rain and snow in the evening transitioning to snow showers late. Low 26F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of pr…
Sioux City temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
Sioux City's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 24F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Sioux City people should be prepared for tempera…
This evening's outlook for Sioux City: A mostly clear sky. Low around 25F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Sioux City resi…