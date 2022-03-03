 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland

For the drive home in Sioux City: Mainly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

