Mar. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

This evening in Sioux City: Clear skies. Low 21F. NW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Sioux City will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a bitter 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.