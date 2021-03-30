This evening in Sioux City: Clear skies. Low 21F. NW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Sioux City will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a bitter 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Mar. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland
