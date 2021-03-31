Mar. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

For the drive home in Sioux City: Clear skies. Low 18F. N winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Sioux City area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 53 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the south. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.