Mar. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland

For the drive home in Sioux City: Clear skies. Low 22F. NNE winds shifting to ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Sioux City area. It should reach a crisp 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.

Local Weather

