Sioux City's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low around 30F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Sioux City area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 50 degrees. 33 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the east. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland
