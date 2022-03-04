This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Cloudy in the evening with scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 41F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Sioux City tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 47 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 19 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 84% chance of precipitation. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Sioux City today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 45 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
Sioux City people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Folks in the Sioux City area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Sioux City folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
Data from the National Interagency Fire Center and other groups show how the spread of wildfires has worsened in recent years. Take a look.
Astronomical spring (based on Earth's rotation around the sun) is on the vernal or spring equinox. But for meteorologists, spring starts March 1.
This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Partly cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Sioux City area will see highs in …
Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: Partly cloudy. Low around 20F. Winds light and variable. Monday's forecast is showing mild tempera…
A mild-mannered biker triggered a huge debate over humans' role in climate change – in the early 20th century
Guy Callendar's theory, based on years of detailed climate and weather data, became known as the Callendar Effect. Today we call it global warming.
Folks in the Sioux City area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…