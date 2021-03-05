Mar. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Partly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 60 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Saturday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.