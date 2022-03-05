Mar. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland

Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: Becoming partly cloudy later with any flurries or snow showers ending by midnight. Windy. Low near 20F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Sioux City tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 35 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 17 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.