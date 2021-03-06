Sioux City's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 43F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Sioux City people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a medium-high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sioux City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 35 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. Tod…
Sioux City temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
Sioux City's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 24F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Sioux City people should be prepared for tempera…
Sioux City's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It will be …
Sioux City folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
It will be a cold day in Sioux City, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 36 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. We will see …
For the drive home in Sioux City: Mostly clear skies. Low 31F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Sioux City temperatures will reach the …
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 28. Today's forecasted low…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 3 though it will feel much colder at -5.73. -11 degrees is toda…
Sioux City's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low around 30F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in th…