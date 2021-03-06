Mar. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

Sioux City's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 43F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Sioux City people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a medium-high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.