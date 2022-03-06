Mar. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland

This evening in Sioux City: Cloudy. Low 17F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in Sioux City Monday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 38 degrees. A 20-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.