This evening in Sioux City: A mostly clear sky. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Sioux City area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 69 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Monday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 17 mph. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland
