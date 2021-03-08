Mar. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

Sioux City's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 48F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Sioux City will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.