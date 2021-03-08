Sioux City's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 48F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Sioux City will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Mar. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland
