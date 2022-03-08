Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 16F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 14 degrees tomorrow. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
