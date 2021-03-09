Mar. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

This evening in Sioux City: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 47F. S winds shifting to ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Sioux City folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. Wednesday, there is a 40% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 20 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.