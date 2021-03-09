This evening in Sioux City: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 47F. S winds shifting to ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Sioux City folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. Wednesday, there is a 40% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 20 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Mar. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland
