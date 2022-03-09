 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mar. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland

This evening in Sioux City: Overcast. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 12F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Sioux City Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 33 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 13 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch now: Tracking Iowa's next winter storm

Watch now: Tracking Iowa's next winter storm

Snow will return to western Iowa later today and push east through the day on Thursday and into Friday. Check out the latest timing and expected snow amounts in our updated forecast video.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News