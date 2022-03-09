Mar. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland

This evening in Sioux City: Overcast. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 12F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Sioux City Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 33 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 13 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.