May. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

Sioux City's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Sioux City. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 51% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

