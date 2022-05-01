May. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland

This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Partly cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Sioux City area Monday. It looks to reach a brisk 47 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 85% chance of precipitation. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.