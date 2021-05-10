May. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

For the drive home in Sioux City: A few clouds. Low 36F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Sioux City area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.