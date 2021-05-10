For the drive home in Sioux City: A few clouds. Low 36F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Sioux City area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland
