Sioux City's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 37F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Sioux City area. It looks like it will be a mild 65 degrees. 43 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
May. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland
