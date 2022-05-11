This evening in Sioux City: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening hours. Skies will become partly cloudy overnight. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Looking ahead, the Sioux City area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 95, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Very windy conditions are expected Thursday in Sioux City, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 26 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
May. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
Related to this story
Most Popular
Good chance of showers and a few storms no matter where you are in Iowa Thursday. Some will be drying out and warming up Friday, but others are in for more of the same. Track our temps and rain here.
Watch now: Record breaking heat expected Wednesday and Thursday. Severe storms possible in western Iowa
The heat and humidity will be the main story to the east, but the stormy weather is the big story for the western half of the state today and tomorrow. Here's the latest on what to expect both days.
Rain is likely in the Quad Cities today, but not for the rest of Iowa. Saturday is looking nice, but rain will return to the state for Saturday night and Sunday. Here's your complete weekend forecast.
You can’t photograph the inside of a twister, but radar offers some clues.
A twister raged though southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday night, damaging 50 to 100 buildings. Officials were still assessing the scene Saturday morning.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Sioux City area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temper…
More than a foot of snow was reported near Kimball, which led to Interstate 80 being shut down for several hours.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Sioux City area. It looks to reach a pleasant 75 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. Partly clou…
The first operational computer-generated forecasts were issued on the afternoon of May 6, 1955.
This evening in Sioux City: Windy with rain developing late. Thunder possible. Low 54F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Sioux C…