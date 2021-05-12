This evening in Sioux City: Partly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Sioux City people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 66 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 23% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
May. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland
